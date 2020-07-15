/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2/Plus Den condo ** GREAT LOCATION ** North Star Yacht Club FEATURING two-story 15,000-square-foot clubhouse loaded with unique resort-style amenities including: bar and full catering kitchen, billiards room, business center, card room, club
Results within 5 miles of North Fort Myers
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
1 of 72
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
301 Southeast 1st Street
301 Southeast 1st Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1993 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED * 4 BED / 2 BATH + GARAGE * (2) KING BEDS * (1) QUEEN * (1) FULL * ALL TILE * WASHER & DRYER IN SIDE HOME * LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINING ROOM * PATIO FOR SUNNING & GRILLING * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA Cable ready, Microwave,
Results within 10 miles of North Fort Myers
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
37 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,086
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,254
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
16 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
57 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
204 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,293
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
949 SW 28th TER
949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16034 Via Solera CIR
16034 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
This handicap friendly Mediterranean style town home is in the gated community of Sail Harbour.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4930 Vincennes Ct
4930 Vincennes Court, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
1000 sqft
⦁ Newly remodeled apartment located in hearth of Cape Coral downtown, three minutes walk to Supermarket Winn Dixie, restaurants and bars.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Richmond
2601 Elva Pl
2601 Elva Place, Lehigh Acres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2289 sqft
DO NOT BOTHER TENANT! Large 5 bedroom 3 bath pool home located in Oakwood, a deed restricted community, near Walmart. One bedroom has handicap accessible bathroom with it's own separate entrance.
Similar Pages
North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers Accessible Apartments
North Fort Myers Apartments with BalconiesNorth Fort Myers Apartments with GaragesNorth Fort Myers Apartments with GymsNorth Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Pools