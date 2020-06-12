All apartments in North Fort Myers
67 Victoria DR

67 Victoria Drive · (239) 220-6387
Location

67 Victoria Drive, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Hancock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Victoria DR have any available units?
67 Victoria DR has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 67 Victoria DR currently offering any rent specials?
67 Victoria DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Victoria DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Victoria DR is pet friendly.
Does 67 Victoria DR offer parking?
No, 67 Victoria DR does not offer parking.
Does 67 Victoria DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Victoria DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Victoria DR have a pool?
No, 67 Victoria DR does not have a pool.
Does 67 Victoria DR have accessible units?
No, 67 Victoria DR does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Victoria DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Victoria DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Victoria DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Victoria DR does not have units with air conditioning.
