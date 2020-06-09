All apartments in North Fort Myers
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:56 AM

3328 N Key DR

3328 North Key Drive · (239) 287-5573
Location

3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony. Community Amenities include swimming pool, BBQ area, ample parking (no over size vehicles), mail kiosk, fishing pier, Grab an Uber and you're 5 minutes to the River Districts entertainment, dinning and shopping options. The apartment, features stainless steel appliance package, 2 inch blinds, ceiling fans, clean, updated and ready for you to move in and enjoy! Just bring your toothbrush. Annual Rental Only, small pets ok with owner approval and $300.00 per pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 N Key DR have any available units?
3328 N Key DR has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3328 N Key DR have?
Some of 3328 N Key DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 N Key DR currently offering any rent specials?
3328 N Key DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 N Key DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 N Key DR is pet friendly.
Does 3328 N Key DR offer parking?
Yes, 3328 N Key DR does offer parking.
Does 3328 N Key DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3328 N Key DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 N Key DR have a pool?
Yes, 3328 N Key DR has a pool.
Does 3328 N Key DR have accessible units?
No, 3328 N Key DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 N Key DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 N Key DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 N Key DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 N Key DR does not have units with air conditioning.
