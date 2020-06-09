3328 N Key DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony. Community Amenities include swimming pool, BBQ area, ample parking (no over size vehicles), mail kiosk, fishing pier, Grab an Uber and you're 5 minutes to the River Districts entertainment, dinning and shopping options. The apartment, features stainless steel appliance package, 2 inch blinds, ceiling fans, clean, updated and ready for you to move in and enjoy! Just bring your toothbrush. Annual Rental Only, small pets ok with owner approval and $300.00 per pet fee.