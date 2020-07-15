All apartments in North Fort Myers
15150 Piping Plover CT
15150 Piping Plover CT

15150 Piping Plover Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15150 Piping Plover Ct, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BAYSHORE COMMONS Open for SEASON 2021 starting January 1 onward. END UNIT TOWN HOME, 3 BED, 3 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. New tile wood like planks installed recently. King in master, 2 Twins in 2nd and Queen in 3rd. (THE DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM HAS THE 2 TWIN BEDS). Two full bathrooms upstairs and full bathroom down. (including a shower). Master Suite is half of the upstairs and has in Master Bathroom a Shower and a Garden Tub. Large walk in closet. Laundry room upstairs. Season monthly rate is $3000 including the taxes. Security is $1000.00. Cleaning is $125.00 No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15150 Piping Plover CT have any available units?
15150 Piping Plover CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 15150 Piping Plover CT have?
Some of 15150 Piping Plover CT's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15150 Piping Plover CT currently offering any rent specials?
15150 Piping Plover CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15150 Piping Plover CT pet-friendly?
No, 15150 Piping Plover CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 15150 Piping Plover CT offer parking?
Yes, 15150 Piping Plover CT offers parking.
Does 15150 Piping Plover CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15150 Piping Plover CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15150 Piping Plover CT have a pool?
No, 15150 Piping Plover CT does not have a pool.
Does 15150 Piping Plover CT have accessible units?
No, 15150 Piping Plover CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15150 Piping Plover CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 15150 Piping Plover CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15150 Piping Plover CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15150 Piping Plover CT does not have units with air conditioning.
