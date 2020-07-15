15150 Piping Plover CT

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BAYSHORE COMMONS Open for SEASON 2021 starting January 1 onward. END UNIT TOWN HOME, 3 BED, 3 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. New tile wood like planks installed recently. King in master, 2 Twins in 2nd and Queen in 3rd. (THE DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM HAS THE 2 TWIN BEDS). Two full bathrooms upstairs and full bathroom down. (including a shower). Master Suite is half of the upstairs and has in Master Bathroom a Shower and a Garden Tub. Large walk in closet. Laundry room upstairs. Season monthly rate is $3000 including the taxes. Security is $1000.00. Cleaning is $125.00 No Pets, No Smoking.