North Bay Village, FL
7901 Hispanola Ave
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:15 AM

7901 Hispanola Ave

7901 Hispanola Avenue · (305) 297-0787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 710 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. This expansive residence boasts 10 foot hi ceilings & glass sliding doors w/many beautiful interior details including tile flooring throughout; sleek Italian black granite tops, cherry kitchen cabinetry; over-sized master bath featuring, double sinks, jetted tub, separate glass shower and bidet. Enjoy this unit's Balcony with gorgeous water views. The Lexi offers 2 garage spaces, storage, well-equipped gym, heated Infinity edge pool, 24 hr front-desk security. Currently pool renovations. 5/11 PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Hispanola Ave have any available units?
7901 Hispanola Ave has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7901 Hispanola Ave have?
Some of 7901 Hispanola Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Hispanola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Hispanola Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Hispanola Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7901 Hispanola Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bay Village.
Does 7901 Hispanola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7901 Hispanola Ave does offer parking.
Does 7901 Hispanola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7901 Hispanola Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Hispanola Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7901 Hispanola Ave has a pool.
Does 7901 Hispanola Ave have accessible units?
No, 7901 Hispanola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Hispanola Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Hispanola Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7901 Hispanola Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7901 Hispanola Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
