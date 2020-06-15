7901 Hispanola Ave

Amenities
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. This expansive residence boasts 10 foot hi ceilings & glass sliding doors w/many beautiful interior details including tile flooring throughout; sleek Italian black granite tops, cherry kitchen cabinetry; over-sized master bath featuring, double sinks, jetted tub, separate glass shower and bidet. Enjoy this unit's Balcony with gorgeous water views. The Lexi offers 2 garage spaces, storage, well-equipped gym, heated Infinity edge pool, 24 hr front-desk security. Currently pool renovations. 5/11 PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE