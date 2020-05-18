All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 916 Weybridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
916 Weybridge Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 2:05 AM

916 Weybridge Lane

916 Weybridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

916 Weybridge Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,151 sf home is located in Ponte Vedra, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Weybridge Lane have any available units?
916 Weybridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 916 Weybridge Lane have?
Some of 916 Weybridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Weybridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
916 Weybridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Weybridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Weybridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 916 Weybridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 916 Weybridge Lane offers parking.
Does 916 Weybridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Weybridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Weybridge Lane have a pool?
No, 916 Weybridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 916 Weybridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 916 Weybridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Weybridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Weybridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Weybridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Weybridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville