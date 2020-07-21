All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM

756 W DEVONHURST LN

756 West Devonhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

756 West Devonhurst Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR /2BA family home in Walden Chase. Open floor plan large kitchen 42'' cabinets, Corian counter-tops. tile and carpeting. New roof. Neighborhood amenities include pool and playground. Lawn and pest service included. Pets limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 W DEVONHURST LN have any available units?
756 W DEVONHURST LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 756 W DEVONHURST LN have?
Some of 756 W DEVONHURST LN's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 W DEVONHURST LN currently offering any rent specials?
756 W DEVONHURST LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 W DEVONHURST LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 W DEVONHURST LN is pet friendly.
Does 756 W DEVONHURST LN offer parking?
No, 756 W DEVONHURST LN does not offer parking.
Does 756 W DEVONHURST LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 W DEVONHURST LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 W DEVONHURST LN have a pool?
Yes, 756 W DEVONHURST LN has a pool.
Does 756 W DEVONHURST LN have accessible units?
No, 756 W DEVONHURST LN does not have accessible units.
Does 756 W DEVONHURST LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 W DEVONHURST LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 756 W DEVONHURST LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 W DEVONHURST LN does not have units with air conditioning.
