Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like
756 REMBRANDT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
756 REMBRANDT AVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:09 PM
Check Availability
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
756 REMBRANDT AVE
756 Rembrandt Avenue
·
(904) 535-0544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
756 Rembrandt Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,600
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in St Johns County School district. Students attend Valley Ridge Academy and Nease. 3 bedrooms 2 baths all on one floor. 15 minutes to the beach. Close to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have any available units?
756 REMBRANDT AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have?
Some of 756 REMBRANDT AVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 756 REMBRANDT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
756 REMBRANDT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 REMBRANDT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nocatee
.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does offer parking.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have a pool?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have accessible units?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 REMBRANDT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Similar Pages
Nocatee 1 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Nocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville