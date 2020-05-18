All apartments in Nocatee
756 REMBRANDT AVE.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:09 PM

756 REMBRANDT AVE

756 Rembrandt Avenue · (904) 535-0544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

756 Rembrandt Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in St Johns County School district. Students attend Valley Ridge Academy and Nease. 3 bedrooms 2 baths all on one floor. 15 minutes to the beach. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have any available units?
756 REMBRANDT AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have?
Some of 756 REMBRANDT AVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 REMBRANDT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
756 REMBRANDT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 REMBRANDT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does offer parking.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have a pool?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have accessible units?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 REMBRANDT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 756 REMBRANDT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 REMBRANDT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

