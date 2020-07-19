748 HAZELMOOR LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate 4bd 2ba home w/office space in Walden Chase. Pride in ownership shows immediately as you pull up to a manicured yard, Fresh exterior paint, Enter to find a large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Fresh interior paint with decorative finishes. New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. New Whirlpool SS appliances in the kitchen and newer GE washer and dryer with the home. New smoke detectors and Nest thermostat recently installed. Garage is a masterpiece, with epoxy floors, tons of space, Home has security system,(just needs to be activated) irrigation system, and fenced backyard. This one wont last. Don't wait.