Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:34 PM

748 HAZELMOOR LN

748 Hazelmoor Lane · (904) 770-4663 ext. 122
Location

748 Hazelmoor Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2002 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 4bd 2ba home w/office space in Walden Chase. Pride in ownership shows immediately as you pull up to a manicured yard, Fresh exterior paint, Enter to find a large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Fresh interior paint with decorative finishes. New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. New Whirlpool SS appliances in the kitchen and newer GE washer and dryer with the home. New smoke detectors and Nest thermostat recently installed. Garage is a masterpiece, with epoxy floors, tons of space, Home has security system,(just needs to be activated) irrigation system, and fenced backyard. This one wont last. Don't wait.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 HAZELMOOR LN have any available units?
748 HAZELMOOR LN has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 748 HAZELMOOR LN have?
Some of 748 HAZELMOOR LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 HAZELMOOR LN currently offering any rent specials?
748 HAZELMOOR LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 HAZELMOOR LN pet-friendly?
No, 748 HAZELMOOR LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 748 HAZELMOOR LN offer parking?
Yes, 748 HAZELMOOR LN offers parking.
Does 748 HAZELMOOR LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 HAZELMOOR LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 HAZELMOOR LN have a pool?
Yes, 748 HAZELMOOR LN has a pool.
Does 748 HAZELMOOR LN have accessible units?
No, 748 HAZELMOOR LN does not have accessible units.
Does 748 HAZELMOOR LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 HAZELMOOR LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 748 HAZELMOOR LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 HAZELMOOR LN does not have units with air conditioning.
