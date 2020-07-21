All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 705 REMBRANDT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
705 REMBRANDT AVE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

705 REMBRANDT AVE

705 Rembrandt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

705 Rembrandt Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in St. Johns County only one mile from Nease High School. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tile flooring throughout most of the home. Partially fenced back yard. Current tenant moves out on February 19th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 REMBRANDT AVE have any available units?
705 REMBRANDT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 705 REMBRANDT AVE have?
Some of 705 REMBRANDT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 REMBRANDT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
705 REMBRANDT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 REMBRANDT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 705 REMBRANDT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 705 REMBRANDT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 705 REMBRANDT AVE offers parking.
Does 705 REMBRANDT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 REMBRANDT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 REMBRANDT AVE have a pool?
No, 705 REMBRANDT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 705 REMBRANDT AVE have accessible units?
No, 705 REMBRANDT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 REMBRANDT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 REMBRANDT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 REMBRANDT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 REMBRANDT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNocatee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Nocatee 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNocatee Apartments with Balconies
Nocatee Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GAGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GASt. Augustine Shores, FL
Flagler Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville