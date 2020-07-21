Rent Calculator
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
35 MEDITERRA AVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM
35 MEDITERRA AVE
35 Mediterranean Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
35 Mediterranean Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Pets to be approved. No cats. Non-refundable pet deposit of $500.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 MEDITERRA AVE have any available units?
35 MEDITERRA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Nocatee, FL
.
What amenities does 35 MEDITERRA AVE have?
Some of 35 MEDITERRA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 35 MEDITERRA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
35 MEDITERRA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 MEDITERRA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 MEDITERRA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 35 MEDITERRA AVE offer parking?
No, 35 MEDITERRA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 35 MEDITERRA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 MEDITERRA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 MEDITERRA AVE have a pool?
Yes, 35 MEDITERRA AVE has a pool.
Does 35 MEDITERRA AVE have accessible units?
No, 35 MEDITERRA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 35 MEDITERRA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 MEDITERRA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 MEDITERRA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 MEDITERRA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
