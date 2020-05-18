All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 33 Fairhope Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
33 Fairhope Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33 Fairhope Dr

33 Fairhope Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

33 Fairhope Dr, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
33 Fairhope Dr Available 04/01/19 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4667446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Fairhope Dr have any available units?
33 Fairhope Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
Is 33 Fairhope Dr currently offering any rent specials?
33 Fairhope Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Fairhope Dr pet-friendly?
No, 33 Fairhope Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 33 Fairhope Dr offer parking?
No, 33 Fairhope Dr does not offer parking.
Does 33 Fairhope Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Fairhope Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Fairhope Dr have a pool?
No, 33 Fairhope Dr does not have a pool.
Does 33 Fairhope Dr have accessible units?
No, 33 Fairhope Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Fairhope Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Fairhope Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Fairhope Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Fairhope Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville