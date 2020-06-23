312 W SILVERTHORN LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This beautiful Open Floor Plan home 4 Bedrooms/3 Full Bathrooms plus a formal dining and study room. Wood floors in three bedrooms keep maintenance to a minimum. All appliances, including the washer and dryer stay too. Gas fireplace in the family room, never used. Upstairs is a bonus room which can serve as a bedroom and full bath and a large storage closet. The kitchen also has a Breakfast Bar & Nook. Split bedrooms with a private master suite with a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, double sinks & a walk-in closet. Great screened patio & a fully fenced backyard. Lawn Care and Pest Control included in rent. A short drive to St. Augustine, and only 12 minutes to Mickler beach and only a 2 minute drive to Nocatee. Zoned for the new Valley Ridge Academy.