Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 W SILVERTHORN LN

312 West Silverthorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

312 West Silverthorn Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful Open Floor Plan home 4 Bedrooms/3 Full Bathrooms plus a formal dining and study room. Wood floors in three bedrooms keep maintenance to a minimum. All appliances, including the washer and dryer stay too. Gas fireplace in the family room, never used. Upstairs is a bonus room which can serve as a bedroom and full bath and a large storage closet. The kitchen also has a Breakfast Bar & Nook. Split bedrooms with a private master suite with a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, double sinks & a walk-in closet. Great screened patio & a fully fenced backyard. Lawn Care and Pest Control included in rent. A short drive to St. Augustine, and only 12 minutes to Mickler beach and only a 2 minute drive to Nocatee. Zoned for the new Valley Ridge Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 W SILVERTHORN LN have any available units?
312 W SILVERTHORN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 312 W SILVERTHORN LN have?
Some of 312 W SILVERTHORN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 W SILVERTHORN LN currently offering any rent specials?
312 W SILVERTHORN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 W SILVERTHORN LN pet-friendly?
No, 312 W SILVERTHORN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 312 W SILVERTHORN LN offer parking?
No, 312 W SILVERTHORN LN does not offer parking.
Does 312 W SILVERTHORN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 W SILVERTHORN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 W SILVERTHORN LN have a pool?
Yes, 312 W SILVERTHORN LN has a pool.
Does 312 W SILVERTHORN LN have accessible units?
No, 312 W SILVERTHORN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 312 W SILVERTHORN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 W SILVERTHORN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 W SILVERTHORN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 W SILVERTHORN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
