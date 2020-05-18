All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 288 CAPTIVA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
288 CAPTIVA DR
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

288 CAPTIVA DR

288 Captiva Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

288 Captiva Boulevard, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 CAPTIVA DR have any available units?
288 CAPTIVA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
Is 288 CAPTIVA DR currently offering any rent specials?
288 CAPTIVA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 CAPTIVA DR pet-friendly?
No, 288 CAPTIVA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 288 CAPTIVA DR offer parking?
No, 288 CAPTIVA DR does not offer parking.
Does 288 CAPTIVA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 CAPTIVA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 CAPTIVA DR have a pool?
No, 288 CAPTIVA DR does not have a pool.
Does 288 CAPTIVA DR have accessible units?
No, 288 CAPTIVA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 288 CAPTIVA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 CAPTIVA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 288 CAPTIVA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 CAPTIVA DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville