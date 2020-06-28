176 BARBADOS DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool game room

Brand new Toll Brothers home in Coast Oaks, THE crown jewel of Nocatee. Water parks abound! This large home was made even larger by extending the size of the owner's bedroom, owner's bath and screened lanai. Immense screened lanai overlooks conservation area. Gas hook-up for the grill. Large living area with open kitchen and butler pantry; formal living/reading room overlooks a lovely neighborhood green space/park; spacious loft that is perfect for game room or office. Owner bedroom is downstairs. Guest bedrooms and baths on both floors. There is even a three-car garage. Outdoor gas hookup for the grill... Inside laundry room... You can enjoy all the amenities that make Coastal Oaks and Nocatee sooo special! Don't miss your chance to call the remarkable house your home!