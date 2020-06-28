All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:12 PM

176 BARBADOS DR

176 Barbados Drive · No Longer Available
Location

176 Barbados Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new Toll Brothers home in Coast Oaks, THE crown jewel of Nocatee. Water parks abound! This large home was made even larger by extending the size of the owner's bedroom, owner's bath and screened lanai. Immense screened lanai overlooks conservation area. Gas hook-up for the grill. Large living area with open kitchen and butler pantry; formal living/reading room overlooks a lovely neighborhood green space/park; spacious loft that is perfect for game room or office. Owner bedroom is downstairs. Guest bedrooms and baths on both floors. There is even a three-car garage. Outdoor gas hookup for the grill... Inside laundry room... You can enjoy all the amenities that make Coastal Oaks and Nocatee sooo special! Don't miss your chance to call the remarkable house your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 BARBADOS DR have any available units?
176 BARBADOS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 176 BARBADOS DR have?
Some of 176 BARBADOS DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 BARBADOS DR currently offering any rent specials?
176 BARBADOS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 BARBADOS DR pet-friendly?
No, 176 BARBADOS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 176 BARBADOS DR offer parking?
Yes, 176 BARBADOS DR offers parking.
Does 176 BARBADOS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 BARBADOS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 BARBADOS DR have a pool?
Yes, 176 BARBADOS DR has a pool.
Does 176 BARBADOS DR have accessible units?
No, 176 BARBADOS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 176 BARBADOS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 BARBADOS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 BARBADOS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 BARBADOS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
