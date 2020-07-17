168 VALLEY GROVE DR

Amenities
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the OWNER's request at this time.Available 8/1/20...Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle! Located in the desirable Twenty Mile neighborhood Just a short walk or golf cart ride to Palm Valley Academy and minutes from Splash and Spray water parks, Ponte Vedra Beach, dining and shopping. This beautiful 5/3/2 offers a large fenced yard and features an upgraded kitchen open to living/family room, and dining. Tons of upgrades throughout! Wood floors, upgraded kitchen and appliances, private guest suite with bathroom and much more. Tenant to pay Nocatee amenities refundable fee of $50/person for I.D. card. (subject to change - tenant to verify prior to leasing)