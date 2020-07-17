All apartments in Nocatee
Nocatee, FL
168 VALLEY GROVE DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

168 VALLEY GROVE DR

168 Valley Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Nocatee
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

168 Valley Grove Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the OWNER's request at this time.Available 8/1/20...Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle! Located in the desirable Twenty Mile neighborhood Just a short walk or golf cart ride to Palm Valley Academy and minutes from Splash and Spray water parks, Ponte Vedra Beach, dining and shopping. This beautiful 5/3/2 offers a large fenced yard and features an upgraded kitchen open to living/family room, and dining. Tons of upgrades throughout! Wood floors, upgraded kitchen and appliances, private guest suite with bathroom and much more. Tenant to pay Nocatee amenities refundable fee of $50/person for I.D. card. (subject to change - tenant to verify prior to leasing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 VALLEY GROVE DR have any available units?
168 VALLEY GROVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 168 VALLEY GROVE DR have?
Some of 168 VALLEY GROVE DR's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 VALLEY GROVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
168 VALLEY GROVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 VALLEY GROVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 168 VALLEY GROVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 168 VALLEY GROVE DR offer parking?
No, 168 VALLEY GROVE DR does not offer parking.
Does 168 VALLEY GROVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 VALLEY GROVE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 VALLEY GROVE DR have a pool?
Yes, 168 VALLEY GROVE DR has a pool.
Does 168 VALLEY GROVE DR have accessible units?
No, 168 VALLEY GROVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 168 VALLEY GROVE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 VALLEY GROVE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 VALLEY GROVE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 VALLEY GROVE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
