Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
1220 BELHAVEN LN
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

1220 BELHAVEN LN

1220 Belhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Belhaven Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
FOR LEASE ONLY! This Well-Cared For Home In The Very Desirable Ponte Vedra/Nocatee Area Resides on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac Just Minutes From ''A'' Rated St Johns County Schools, Beaches, Nocatee Town Center & Historical Downtown St. Augustine. The split 3/3 (4th bedroom/Flex room w/private bath) Floor Plan is Perfect For Entertaining & Everyday Life. Lawn Maintenance Included! Community Amenities: Pool, Playground, Tennis & Basketball, Pickelball, & More! Pet Friendly Except Bite Breeds Not Allowed & Must Be Less Than 50lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 BELHAVEN LN have any available units?
1220 BELHAVEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 1220 BELHAVEN LN have?
Some of 1220 BELHAVEN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 BELHAVEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
1220 BELHAVEN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 BELHAVEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 1220 BELHAVEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 1220 BELHAVEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 1220 BELHAVEN LN offers parking.
Does 1220 BELHAVEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 BELHAVEN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 BELHAVEN LN have a pool?
Yes, 1220 BELHAVEN LN has a pool.
Does 1220 BELHAVEN LN have accessible units?
No, 1220 BELHAVEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 BELHAVEN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 BELHAVEN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 BELHAVEN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 BELHAVEN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
