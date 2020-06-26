1220 BELHAVEN LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

FOR LEASE ONLY! This Well-Cared For Home In The Very Desirable Ponte Vedra/Nocatee Area Resides on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac Just Minutes From ''A'' Rated St Johns County Schools, Beaches, Nocatee Town Center & Historical Downtown St. Augustine. The split 3/3 (4th bedroom/Flex room w/private bath) Floor Plan is Perfect For Entertaining & Everyday Life. Lawn Maintenance Included! Community Amenities: Pool, Playground, Tennis & Basketball, Pickelball, & More! Pet Friendly Except Bite Breeds Not Allowed & Must Be Less Than 50lbs.