All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 120 RIALTO DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
120 RIALTO DR
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:33 PM

120 RIALTO DR

120 Rialto Drive · (904) 502-3510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right. - 4 BR, 3 BA, living/dining combo, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, tile floors, 2233 sq ft, W/D, fenced backyard, security system, 2 car garage, $2895 sec dep, yard maint. included, may consider one pet, no smoking Available now. [AV pm mg] Walking distance from Town Center. Rental includes all amenities: multiple parks for recreation, water parks, fitness center, tennis/basketball courts, fields for playing sports, golf cart trails, jogging trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 RIALTO DR have any available units?
120 RIALTO DR has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 RIALTO DR have?
Some of 120 RIALTO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 RIALTO DR currently offering any rent specials?
120 RIALTO DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 RIALTO DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 RIALTO DR is pet friendly.
Does 120 RIALTO DR offer parking?
Yes, 120 RIALTO DR does offer parking.
Does 120 RIALTO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 RIALTO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 RIALTO DR have a pool?
Yes, 120 RIALTO DR has a pool.
Does 120 RIALTO DR have accessible units?
No, 120 RIALTO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 120 RIALTO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 RIALTO DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 RIALTO DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 RIALTO DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 RIALTO DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity