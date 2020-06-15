120 RIALTO DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right. - 4 BR, 3 BA, living/dining combo, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, tile floors, 2233 sq ft, W/D, fenced backyard, security system, 2 car garage, $2895 sec dep, yard maint. included, may consider one pet, no smoking Available now. [AV pm mg] Walking distance from Town Center. Rental includes all amenities: multiple parks for recreation, water parks, fitness center, tennis/basketball courts, fields for playing sports, golf cart trails, jogging trails and more.