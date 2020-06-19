108 OYSTER BAY WAY

Amenities

Model-like 3 story Toll Brothers town home. Upscale kitchen w/granite, stone,gas stove top,GE stainless steel appliances & 42'' cabinets. 2nd floor spacious game/media/bonus room. 3rd floor bedroom suite can be used for guests. Master suite features a private balcony, a large walk-in closet & a luxurious master bath. The 3-story townhouse has impact glass throughout & concrete block at 1st floor. Capella Tuscan floor plan, GE Security System-Westminster Security Monitoring Agreement. Corian sinks & counter tops in baths; upgraded faucets, pedestal sink in powder room, paver driveway. Sink in laundry room; water softener with upgraded purification/filtration system; tile floors in foyer, great room & kitchen. Cul de sac street. A must see