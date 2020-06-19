All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

108 OYSTER BAY WAY

108 Oyster Bay Way · No Longer Available
Location

108 Oyster Bay Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Model-like 3 story Toll Brothers town home. Upscale kitchen w/granite, stone,gas stove top,GE stainless steel appliances & 42'' cabinets. 2nd floor spacious game/media/bonus room. 3rd floor bedroom suite can be used for guests. Master suite features a private balcony, a large walk-in closet & a luxurious master bath. The 3-story townhouse has impact glass throughout & concrete block at 1st floor. Capella Tuscan floor plan, GE Security System-Westminster Security Monitoring Agreement. Corian sinks & counter tops in baths; upgraded faucets, pedestal sink in powder room, paver driveway. Sink in laundry room; water softener with upgraded purification/filtration system; tile floors in foyer, great room & kitchen. Cul de sac street. A must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 OYSTER BAY WAY have any available units?
108 OYSTER BAY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 108 OYSTER BAY WAY have?
Some of 108 OYSTER BAY WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 OYSTER BAY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
108 OYSTER BAY WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 OYSTER BAY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 108 OYSTER BAY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 108 OYSTER BAY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 108 OYSTER BAY WAY does offer parking.
Does 108 OYSTER BAY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 OYSTER BAY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 OYSTER BAY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 108 OYSTER BAY WAY has a pool.
Does 108 OYSTER BAY WAY have accessible units?
No, 108 OYSTER BAY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 108 OYSTER BAY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 OYSTER BAY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 OYSTER BAY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 OYSTER BAY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
