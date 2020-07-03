All apartments in Niceville
Niceville, FL
201 East College Boulevard - 61
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

201 East College Boulevard - 61

201 East College Boulevard · (850) 389-8787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 East College Boulevard, Niceville, FL 32578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,706

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
The only 3 bedroom unit at College Park, this home is above the HOA office, next to the pool, in the heart of Niceville (next to the college), with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! There are tiled floors and neutral paint throughout. Spacious living room, full kitchen with BRAND NEW APPLIANCES! One bedroom features French doors and it's own balcony overlooking the picnic area. It shares a full bath with the other two guest rooms. The master overlooks the pool and has its own full bath, as well. Rent includes water, garbage, pool care, and lawn care, pest control, and there are laundry facilities on site! Cats may be considered with prior owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. No smoking allowed.
These condos are in the heart of Niceville, next to the college, with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! Rent includes water, garbage, pool care, and lawn care, and there are laundry facilities on site! Cats may be considered with prior owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 East College Boulevard - 61 have any available units?
201 East College Boulevard - 61 has a unit available for $1,706 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 East College Boulevard - 61 have?
Some of 201 East College Boulevard - 61's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 East College Boulevard - 61 currently offering any rent specials?
201 East College Boulevard - 61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 East College Boulevard - 61 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 East College Boulevard - 61 is pet friendly.
Does 201 East College Boulevard - 61 offer parking?
Yes, 201 East College Boulevard - 61 offers parking.
Does 201 East College Boulevard - 61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 East College Boulevard - 61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 East College Boulevard - 61 have a pool?
Yes, 201 East College Boulevard - 61 has a pool.
Does 201 East College Boulevard - 61 have accessible units?
No, 201 East College Boulevard - 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 East College Boulevard - 61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 East College Boulevard - 61 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 East College Boulevard - 61 have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 East College Boulevard - 61 does not have units with air conditioning.
