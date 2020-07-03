201 East College Boulevard - 61

Amenities

The only 3 bedroom unit at College Park, this home is above the HOA office, next to the pool, in the heart of Niceville (next to the college), with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! There are tiled floors and neutral paint throughout. Spacious living room, full kitchen with BRAND NEW APPLIANCES! One bedroom features French doors and it's own balcony overlooking the picnic area. It shares a full bath with the other two guest rooms. The master overlooks the pool and has its own full bath, as well. Rent includes water, garbage, pool care, and lawn care, pest control, and there are laundry facilities on site! Cats may be considered with prior owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. No smoking allowed.

