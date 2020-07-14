All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Sugartree Apartments

1801 Sugartree Cir · (386) 204-3236
Location

1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sugartree Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home. Our single-story, villa-style New Smyrna Beach apartments feature private entrances and one-story patios for your enjoyment. We offer 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Smyrna Beach near New Smyrna Beach.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Sugartree is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major New Smyrna Beach employers, and easy access to public transportation. Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach is just 25 miles to Daytona Beach. \n\nNot only are our New Smyrna Beach apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Sugartree is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per application
Deposit: $225 - holding fee
Move-in Fees: $225-$725
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utilities and Service set up fee: $30.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $315 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $19 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: Limited, $25 per parking space

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sugartree Apartments have any available units?
Sugartree Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
What amenities does Sugartree Apartments have?
Some of Sugartree Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sugartree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sugartree Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sugartree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sugartree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sugartree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sugartree Apartments offers parking.
Does Sugartree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sugartree Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sugartree Apartments have a pool?
No, Sugartree Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sugartree Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sugartree Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sugartree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Sugartree Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sugartree Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sugartree Apartments has units with air conditioning.
