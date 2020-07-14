Sugartree Apartments

Lease Length: 7 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per application
Deposit: $225 - holding fee
Move-in Fees: $225-$725
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utilities and Service set up fee: $30.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $315 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $19 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: Limited, $25 per parking space