Sugartree Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance guest parking

Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home. Our single-story, villa-style New Smyrna Beach apartments feature private entrances and one-story patios for your enjoyment. We offer 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Smyrna Beach near New Smyrna Beach.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Sugartree is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major New Smyrna Beach employers, and easy access to public transportation. Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach is just 25 miles to Daytona Beach.



Not only are our New Smyrna Beach apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Sugartree is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.