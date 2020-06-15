601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green shuffle board garage internet access

Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos!

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit!

Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite bath and access to balcony to overlook the Atlantic Ocean. The guestroom has a full sized bed as well as a twin, lots of sleeping space! Unit sleeps up to 6! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Fully furnished with everything you will need for your beach vacation! Donï¿½??t forget your flip flops and sunscreen!

One garage spot included

Washer/dryer on each floor

No Smoking on condo premises

No pets allowed

Weekly / monthly rates available

The Golden Arms Condominiums amenities include a pool, beach front access, bikes, putting green and shuffleboard courts. It is a block away from Flagler Avenue- a shopping and entertainment district that features for dining, shopping, bars and entertainment!

To book your vacation today visit http://www.keyesvacationrentals.com/vrp/rentals/prop1022.htm