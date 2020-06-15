601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408

Amenities
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos!
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit!
Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite bath and access to balcony to overlook the Atlantic Ocean. The guestroom has a full sized bed as well as a twin, lots of sleeping space! Unit sleeps up to 6! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Fully furnished with everything you will need for your beach vacation! Donï¿½??t forget your flip flops and sunscreen!
One garage spot included
Washer/dryer on each floor
No Smoking on condo premises
No pets allowed
Weekly / monthly rates available
The Golden Arms Condominiums amenities include a pool, beach front access, bikes, putting green and shuffleboard courts. It is a block away from Flagler Avenue- a shopping and entertainment district that features for dining, shopping, bars and entertainment!
To book your vacation today visit http://www.keyesvacationrentals.com/vrp/rentals/prop1022.htm