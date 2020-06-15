All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Find more places like 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Smyrna Beach, FL
/
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408

601 North Atlantic Avenue · (386) 423-0778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Smyrna Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
shuffle board
garage
internet access
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos!
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit!
Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite bath and access to balcony to overlook the Atlantic Ocean. The guestroom has a full sized bed as well as a twin, lots of sleeping space! Unit sleeps up to 6! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Fully furnished with everything you will need for your beach vacation! Donï¿½??t forget your flip flops and sunscreen!
One garage spot included
Washer/dryer on each floor
No Smoking on condo premises
No pets allowed
Weekly / monthly rates available
The Golden Arms Condominiums amenities include a pool, beach front access, bikes, putting green and shuffleboard courts. It is a block away from Flagler Avenue- a shopping and entertainment district that features for dining, shopping, bars and entertainment!
To book your vacation today visit http://www.keyesvacationrentals.com/vrp/rentals/prop1022.htm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 have any available units?
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 have?
Some of 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 currently offering any rent specials?
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 pet-friendly?
No, 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 offer parking?
Yes, 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 does offer parking.
Does 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 have a pool?
Yes, 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 has a pool.
Does 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 have accessible units?
No, 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Similar Pages

New Smyrna Beach 1 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms
New Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Parking
New Smyrna Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity