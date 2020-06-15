All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

2111 Ocean Drive

2111 Ocean Drive · (407) 256-5523
Location

2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool. Recently added spa like master bath included solid stone stand-alone tub, hands free Numi commode/bidet custom wood cabinets & copper trough sink. Newly added walk-in second closet in master bedroom with custom designed Elfa shelves and drawers. Custom bunk beds & creative storage in the new third bedroom. New high impact doors and certified storm shutters for windows. 3 skylights, louvered doors, plantation shutters, security system. LED lighting indoors and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Ocean Drive have any available units?
2111 Ocean Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2111 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 2111 Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 2111 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 2111 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2111 Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 2111 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
