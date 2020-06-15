2111 Ocean Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool. Recently added spa like master bath included solid stone stand-alone tub, hands free Numi commode/bidet custom wood cabinets & copper trough sink. Newly added walk-in second closet in master bedroom with custom designed Elfa shelves and drawers. Custom bunk beds & creative storage in the new third bedroom. New high impact doors and certified storm shutters for windows. 3 skylights, louvered doors, plantation shutters, security system. LED lighting indoors and out.