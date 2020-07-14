Amenities
Ranchside is the perfect single-story ranch-style community. We are located in the center of New Port Richey and minutes from State Road 54, schools, shopping and dining. Come enjoy private, peaceful living in a perfectly convenient location! Our ranch-style East New Port Richey apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Port Richey near FGUA Water Company.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Ranchside is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major New Port Richey employers, and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our East New Port Richey apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Ranchside is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.