Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:52 PM

Ranchside

2508 Ranchside Ter · (727) 308-5458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL 34655

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 02568 · Avail. Aug 30

$649

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 02516 · Avail. Aug 15

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ranchside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
Ranchside is the perfect single-story ranch-style community. We are located in the center of New Port Richey and minutes from State Road 54, schools, shopping and dining. Come enjoy private, peaceful living in a perfectly convenient location! Our ranch-style East New Port Richey apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Port Richey near FGUA Water Company.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Ranchside is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major New Port Richey employers, and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our East New Port Richey apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Ranchside is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per adult
Deposit: $100 Holding Fee
Move-in Fees: $250-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ranchside have any available units?
Ranchside has 2 units available starting at $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does Ranchside have?
Some of Ranchside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ranchside currently offering any rent specials?
Ranchside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ranchside pet-friendly?
Yes, Ranchside is pet friendly.
Does Ranchside offer parking?
Yes, Ranchside offers parking.
Does Ranchside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ranchside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ranchside have a pool?
No, Ranchside does not have a pool.
Does Ranchside have accessible units?
Yes, Ranchside has accessible units.
Does Ranchside have units with dishwashers?
No, Ranchside does not have units with dishwashers.
