Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 online portal

Excellent location; close to everything, far from nothing. High Points is conveniently located near schools, hospitals, dining and shopping. Enjoy a community just minutes from downtown New Port Richey. Make the perfect move to today! Our single-story, garden-style West New Port Richey apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Port Richey near New Port Richey Recreational and Aquatic Center.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at High Points is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major New Port Richey employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our West New Port Richey apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. High Points is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.