All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like
High Points.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
High Points
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:13 AM

High Points

6611 Trichel Ln · (424) 543-0607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Orange Brook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 00204 · Avail. now

$634

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 00210 · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01001 · Avail. Jul 30

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from High Points.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
online portal
Excellent location; close to everything, far from nothing. High Points is conveniently located near schools, hospitals, dining and shopping. Enjoy a community just minutes from downtown New Port Richey. Make the perfect move to today! Our single-story, garden-style West New Port Richey apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Port Richey near New Port Richey Recreational and Aquatic Center.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at High Points is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major New Port Richey employers, and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our West New Port Richey apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. High Points is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60.00 App fee per person over 18 years of age. (Non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: $250.00 Move-in fee & $299.00 Additional move in fee depending on credit and rental
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250-$400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking lot.
Storage Details: Attic storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does High Points have any available units?
High Points has 3 units available starting at $634 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does High Points have?
Some of High Points's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is High Points currently offering any rent specials?
High Points is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is High Points pet-friendly?
Yes, High Points is pet friendly.
Does High Points offer parking?
Yes, High Points offers parking.
Does High Points have units with washers and dryers?
No, High Points does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does High Points have a pool?
No, High Points does not have a pool.
Does High Points have accessible units?
No, High Points does not have accessible units.
Does High Points have units with dishwashers?
No, High Points does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 BedroomsNew Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St PetersburgErwin Technical College