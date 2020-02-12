All apartments in New Port Richey
7365 Royal Palm Dr
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:34 AM

7365 Royal Palm Dr

7365 Royal Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7365 Royal Palm Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jasmin Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CUTE 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath single family home with a BONUS ROOM available immediately! The home features beautiful terrazzo floors and spacious rooms. The kitchen is centrally located off the living room and the BONUS ROOM! The fenced backyard and the screened in lanai are perfect for entertaining. At this price, this one will not last long!!! It's conveniently located near US-19 and Hwy 54, making it an easy commute to anywhere you would need to go and just a few minute drive to the beach! Call today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7365 Royal Palm Dr have any available units?
7365 Royal Palm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 7365 Royal Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7365 Royal Palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7365 Royal Palm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7365 Royal Palm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7365 Royal Palm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7365 Royal Palm Dr offers parking.
Does 7365 Royal Palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7365 Royal Palm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7365 Royal Palm Dr have a pool?
No, 7365 Royal Palm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7365 Royal Palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 7365 Royal Palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7365 Royal Palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7365 Royal Palm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7365 Royal Palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7365 Royal Palm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
