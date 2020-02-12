All apartments in New Port Richey
7308 Royal Palm Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7308 Royal Palm Drive

7308 Royal Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7308 Royal Palm Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jasmin Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Spacious 2bdrm/1bath home with carport ** $995.00 ** Section 8 OK *** Ready Now - 7308 Royal Palm Drive, New Port Richey
$995.00/month
$995.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 2bdrm/1bath House
Screened back patio
Spacious Living Room
Large unfenced yard
Storage Shed with washer/dryer hookup
Carport for parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE3866783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Royal Palm Drive have any available units?
7308 Royal Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 7308 Royal Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Royal Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Royal Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7308 Royal Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 7308 Royal Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Royal Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 7308 Royal Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Royal Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Royal Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 7308 Royal Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Royal Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 7308 Royal Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Royal Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 Royal Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 Royal Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7308 Royal Palm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
