6929 Julia Court 6929

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

UPDATED TILE - 2 bedroom with W/D Connections - Property Id: 129867



Call us today to lock in your 1/2 off special and the reduced rent!



Normally renting for $975!



CALL TODAY 727-300-9881



The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just minutes away from Downtown which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shopped, and a riverfront part. Just two miles away from a large Publix and two and a half miles from a large shopping center.



Home includes:

-2 Bedrooms

-1 Bath

-Kitchen

-Dining Room

-Living Room

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129867

