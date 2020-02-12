All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5

6921 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6921 Washington Street, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $625 per month OR 7 months @ $675
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 400 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1940
Property Type: Half Duplex
Construction: Block
Floor: 1
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove
Parking: Off-Street
Laundry: No
Central AC: No
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Lawn maintenance

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Close to downtown, river and park

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595

Click on this link to apply online:
https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 have any available units?
6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 have?
Some of 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College