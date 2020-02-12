6921 Washington St Apt 5, Apt 5

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $625 per month OR 7 months @ $675

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 400 Sq.ft.

Year Built: 1940

Property Type: Half Duplex

Construction: Block

Floor: 1

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove

Parking: Off-Street

Laundry: No

Central AC: No

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:

Water

Sewer

Trash

Lawn maintenance



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Close to downtown, river and park



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income.



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595



Click on this link to apply online:

https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!