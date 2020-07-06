All apartments in New Port Richey
6918 Julia Ct 6918

6918 Julia Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6918 Julia Ct, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

dogs allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 X 1 with TONS of space! Ready Soon! Last unit! - Property Id: 132372

Brand New Roofs. Brand New Porcelain Tile. Brand New Interior and Exterior Paint.

The Julia Court Cottages are a mile to New Port Richey's Main Street which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shoppes, and a riverfront park. Just two miles to Green Key Park and Beach on the Gulf, two miles to a large Publix shopping center, two and a half miles to a Gulfview Square Mall with a Dilliards, Sears, Penny's, Burdines-Macy's, Best Buy, Old Navy, Victoria's Secret, and Sam Selzer's Steakhouse, and just a little more than one and a half miles to a Super Walmart.

Apartment Includes:
-1 Bedrooms
-1 Bath
-Kitchen
-Dining Room
-Living Room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132372
Property Id 132372

(RLNE5714010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6918 Julia Ct 6918 have any available units?
6918 Julia Ct 6918 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6918 Julia Ct 6918 have?
Some of 6918 Julia Ct 6918's amenities include dogs allowed, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6918 Julia Ct 6918 currently offering any rent specials?
6918 Julia Ct 6918 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6918 Julia Ct 6918 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6918 Julia Ct 6918 is pet friendly.
Does 6918 Julia Ct 6918 offer parking?
No, 6918 Julia Ct 6918 does not offer parking.
Does 6918 Julia Ct 6918 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6918 Julia Ct 6918 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6918 Julia Ct 6918 have a pool?
No, 6918 Julia Ct 6918 does not have a pool.
Does 6918 Julia Ct 6918 have accessible units?
No, 6918 Julia Ct 6918 does not have accessible units.
Does 6918 Julia Ct 6918 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6918 Julia Ct 6918 does not have units with dishwashers.

