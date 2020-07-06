6918 Julia Ct 6918

Amenities

1 X 1 with TONS of space! Ready Soon! Last unit! - Property Id: 132372



Brand New Roofs. Brand New Porcelain Tile. Brand New Interior and Exterior Paint.



The Julia Court Cottages are a mile to New Port Richey's Main Street which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shoppes, and a riverfront park. Just two miles to Green Key Park and Beach on the Gulf, two miles to a large Publix shopping center, two and a half miles to a Gulfview Square Mall with a Dilliards, Sears, Penny's, Burdines-Macy's, Best Buy, Old Navy, Victoria's Secret, and Sam Selzer's Steakhouse, and just a little more than one and a half miles to a Super Walmart.



Apartment Includes:

-1 Bedrooms

-1 Bath

-Kitchen

-Dining Room

-Living Room

