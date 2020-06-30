6909 Betty Lou Ct.

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex- Trash and Lawn Included! - Open Living Room/ Kitchen

Large Kitchen with Ample Cabinet Space and a Dishwasher!

Tile Throughout- NO Carpet!

Fresh Interior Paint

Both Bedrooms Have Light/Fan Fixtures

Master Bedroom has a Large Walk in Closet

Stackable Washer and Dryer in the Unit

Fenced-in Private Back Yard!

Trash and Lawn Care INCLUDED!

Pet Friendly- Breed Restrictions Apply



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com

Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $95 tenant lease processing fee.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage



