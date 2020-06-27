All apartments in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
6827 Porter Rd #4
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

6827 Porter Rd #4

6827 Porter Road · No Longer Available
Location

6827 Porter Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Pine Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4149823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6827 Porter Rd #4 have any available units?
6827 Porter Rd #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 6827 Porter Rd #4 currently offering any rent specials?
6827 Porter Rd #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6827 Porter Rd #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6827 Porter Rd #4 is pet friendly.
Does 6827 Porter Rd #4 offer parking?
No, 6827 Porter Rd #4 does not offer parking.
Does 6827 Porter Rd #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6827 Porter Rd #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6827 Porter Rd #4 have a pool?
No, 6827 Porter Rd #4 does not have a pool.
Does 6827 Porter Rd #4 have accessible units?
No, 6827 Porter Rd #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 6827 Porter Rd #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6827 Porter Rd #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6827 Porter Rd #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6827 Porter Rd #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
