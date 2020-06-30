6625 Celeste Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This is a single family property with central air. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It is approximately 1300 sq ft. It has a large living room and dining area. It has new flooring throughout the bedrooms, the living room, and kitchen. The kitchen has modern black appliances and stainless. Inside patio. It has a driveway capable of holding 2 cars. It has washer and dryer hookups in the utility area near the back bedroom. It is fenced in. There is a large shed in the back yard. I provide pest control which sprays the house for roaches and bugs. This home is located in a very quiet neighborhood and has a nice sized yard. There is a carport and a patio out back attached to the home and will not last long ?

6625 Celeste Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34653



call me at 813 999 0381 if you have any questions



(RLNE5426946)