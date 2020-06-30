All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

6625 Celeste Ln

6625 Celeste Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Celeste Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Congress Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This is a single family property with central air. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It is approximately 1300 sq ft. It has a large living room and dining area. It has new flooring throughout the bedrooms, the living room, and kitchen. The kitchen has modern black appliances and stainless. Inside patio. It has a driveway capable of holding 2 cars. It has washer and dryer hookups in the utility area near the back bedroom. It is fenced in. There is a large shed in the back yard. I provide pest control which sprays the house for roaches and bugs. This home is located in a very quiet neighborhood and has a nice sized yard. There is a carport and a patio out back attached to the home and will not last long ?
6625 Celeste Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34653

call me at 813 999 0381 if you have any questions

(RLNE5426946)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
