6407 Eric Dr.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6407 Eric Dr.

6407 Eric Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Eric Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Orange Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath in New Port Richey -

(RLNE5806349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 Eric Dr. have any available units?
6407 Eric Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 6407 Eric Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6407 Eric Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 Eric Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6407 Eric Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6407 Eric Dr. offer parking?
No, 6407 Eric Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6407 Eric Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 Eric Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 Eric Dr. have a pool?
No, 6407 Eric Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6407 Eric Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6407 Eric Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 Eric Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 Eric Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6407 Eric Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6407 Eric Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

