New Port Richey, FL
6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE

6332 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Pennsylvania Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - 2/1 apartment . Apartment features a large kitchen with separate dinning area, back yard, updated cabinets and recently tiled floors.

(RLNE3348504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE have any available units?
6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE offer parking?
No, 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE have a pool?
No, 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6332 PENNSYLVANIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

