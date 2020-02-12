6153 Tennessee Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Town of New Port Richey
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Downtown in the City of New Port Richey this cute 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom unit. Kitchen has been updated. Tile throughout the unit. Screened in front porch with a carport. Laundry hookup ready. Walking distance to downtown Main street
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
