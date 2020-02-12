All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE

6153 Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6153 Tennessee Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Downtown in the City of New Port Richey this cute 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom unit. Kitchen has been updated. Tile throughout the unit. Screened in front porch with a carport. Laundry hookup ready. Walking distance to downtown Main street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE have any available units?
6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE have?
Some of 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6153 TENNESSEE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

