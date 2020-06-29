Rent Calculator
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6053 2ND AVENUE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6053 2ND AVENUE
6053 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6053 2nd Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Tanglewood Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home in good condition for Lease, ready to move in. Open floor plan with tiled floors, pretty kitchen.
Home is in nice residential area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6053 2ND AVENUE have any available units?
6053 2ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Port Richey, FL
.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Port Richey Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6053 2ND AVENUE have?
Some of 6053 2ND AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6053 2ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6053 2ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6053 2ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6053 2ND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Port Richey
.
Does 6053 2ND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6053 2ND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6053 2ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6053 2ND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6053 2ND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6053 2ND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6053 2ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6053 2ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6053 2ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6053 2ND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
