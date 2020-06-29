All apartments in New Port Richey
6053 2ND AVENUE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

6053 2ND AVENUE

6053 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6053 2nd Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Tanglewood Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home in good condition for Lease, ready to move in. Open floor plan with tiled floors, pretty kitchen.
Home is in nice residential area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

