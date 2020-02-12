All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 6027 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6027 1st Ave
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

6027 1st Ave

6027 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6027 1st Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Tanglewood Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath 1 bath in house 1/2 bath in Garage. Addition room off 3rd bedroom that could could be 4th bedroom. Cermaic tile thru out.
All new paint and new Kitchen. Walking distance to Gulf High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 1st Ave have any available units?
6027 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6027 1st Ave have?
Some of 6027 1st Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6027 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6027 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6027 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6027 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 6027 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6027 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 6027 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6027 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 6027 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6027 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College