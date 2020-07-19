Rent Calculator
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6015 CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6015 CENTRAL AVENUE
6015 Central Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6015 Central Ave, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Town of New Port Richey
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Duplex located downtown New Port Richey walking distance to dining and shopping. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex has screened porch, covered
carport and washer/dryer. Home has been remodeled and is tiled.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
6015 CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Port Richey, FL
.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Port Richey Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6015 CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Port Richey
.
Does 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
