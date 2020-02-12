All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

5859 High St

5859 High St · No Longer Available
Location

5859 High St, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5859 High St Available 04/05/19 FUTURE APRIL 2019 APARTMENT AVAILABLE -

No Cats Allowed

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3847025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5859 High St have any available units?
5859 High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 5859 High St currently offering any rent specials?
5859 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5859 High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5859 High St is pet friendly.
Does 5859 High St offer parking?
No, 5859 High St does not offer parking.
Does 5859 High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5859 High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5859 High St have a pool?
No, 5859 High St does not have a pool.
Does 5859 High St have accessible units?
No, 5859 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 5859 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5859 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5859 High St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5859 High St does not have units with air conditioning.
