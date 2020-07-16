All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

5452 Marine Parkway

5452 Marine Parkway · (727) 505-6517
Location

5452 Marine Parkway, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jasmine Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5452 Marine Parkway · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! - Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room!
Brand NEW Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout the Home
Big Fenced in Back Yard
Ample Cabinet Space in Kitchen
Bonus Room
Central Air
Screened in Lanai
Storage Shed
Large circle driveway and a Car Port

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one month’s rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is not a pet friendly home.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
Credit must be 700 or higher.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3799933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5452 Marine Parkway have any available units?
5452 Marine Parkway has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 5452 Marine Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5452 Marine Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 Marine Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5452 Marine Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 5452 Marine Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5452 Marine Parkway offers parking.
Does 5452 Marine Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5452 Marine Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 Marine Parkway have a pool?
No, 5452 Marine Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5452 Marine Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5452 Marine Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 Marine Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5452 Marine Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5452 Marine Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5452 Marine Parkway has units with air conditioning.
