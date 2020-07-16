5452 Marine Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors carport air conditioning

Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! - Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room!

Brand NEW Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout the Home

Big Fenced in Back Yard

Ample Cabinet Space in Kitchen

Bonus Room

Central Air

Screened in Lanai

Storage Shed

Large circle driveway and a Car Port



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It is usually equal to one month’s rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com

Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



This is not a pet friendly home.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

Credit must be 700 or higher.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage



(RLNE3799933)