New Port Richey, FL
5321 AVERY RD
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5321 AVERY RD

5321 Avery Road · No Longer Available
Location

5321 Avery Road, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jasmine Court

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 in New Port Richey - 2/1 triplex corner unit located north of downtown New Port Richey and walking distance to US 19 and the bus line. Water, trash and lawn maintenance included. On site coin laundry.

(RLNE5485767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 AVERY RD have any available units?
5321 AVERY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 5321 AVERY RD currently offering any rent specials?
5321 AVERY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 AVERY RD pet-friendly?
No, 5321 AVERY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 5321 AVERY RD offer parking?
No, 5321 AVERY RD does not offer parking.
Does 5321 AVERY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 AVERY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 AVERY RD have a pool?
No, 5321 AVERY RD does not have a pool.
Does 5321 AVERY RD have accessible units?
No, 5321 AVERY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 AVERY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 AVERY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5321 AVERY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5321 AVERY RD does not have units with air conditioning.

