5319 Luna Vista Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

5319 Luna Vista Dr

5319 Luna Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5319 Luna Vista Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Luna Vista Estate

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 bath home- Pet Friendly! - Plenty of trees to shade the home!
Bedrooms have carpet, Tile throughout the rest of the home
Beautiful updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and a dishwasher!!
Bonus FL room
One Car Garage
Close to US 19- Easy access to shopping and restaurants!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE4942948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 Luna Vista Dr have any available units?
5319 Luna Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5319 Luna Vista Dr have?
Some of 5319 Luna Vista Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 Luna Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5319 Luna Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 Luna Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5319 Luna Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5319 Luna Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5319 Luna Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 5319 Luna Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 Luna Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 Luna Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 5319 Luna Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5319 Luna Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 5319 Luna Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 Luna Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5319 Luna Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
