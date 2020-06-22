Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 5319 AVERY RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
5319 AVERY RD
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5319 AVERY RD
5319 Avery Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5319 Avery Road, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jasmine Court
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Port Richey 2/1 APT - This rental unit features 2 bedrooms 1 bath living room kitchen combo. Tile thru out.
Has coin laundry on the property. Water sewer, trash included in the rent.
(RLNE2473262)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5319 AVERY RD have any available units?
5319 AVERY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Port Richey, FL
.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Port Richey Rent Report
.
Is 5319 AVERY RD currently offering any rent specials?
5319 AVERY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 AVERY RD pet-friendly?
No, 5319 AVERY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Port Richey
.
Does 5319 AVERY RD offer parking?
No, 5319 AVERY RD does not offer parking.
Does 5319 AVERY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 AVERY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 AVERY RD have a pool?
No, 5319 AVERY RD does not have a pool.
Does 5319 AVERY RD have accessible units?
No, 5319 AVERY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 AVERY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 AVERY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5319 AVERY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5319 AVERY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Similar Pages
New Port Richey 1 Bedrooms
New Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with Balcony
New Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Odessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Hudson, FL
Gulfport, FL
South Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
Port Richey, FL
Brookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Elfers, FL
Pine Ridge, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FL
Homosassa Springs, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College