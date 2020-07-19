All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM

4909 Azalea Dr

4909 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jasmine Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3/2 with a carport has a spacious kitchen, fenced backyard and screened porch. Close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. Sit back and relax and enjoy Florida living at its finest, with beautiful lake just 2 doors down

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Azalea Dr have any available units?
4909 Azalea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Azalea Dr have?
Some of 4909 Azalea Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Azalea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Azalea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Azalea Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4909 Azalea Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4909 Azalea Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Azalea Dr offers parking.
Does 4909 Azalea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Azalea Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Azalea Dr have a pool?
No, 4909 Azalea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Azalea Dr have accessible units?
No, 4909 Azalea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Azalea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Azalea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
