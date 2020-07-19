4909 Azalea Dr

4909 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Jasmine Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Cute 3/2 with a carport has a spacious kitchen, fenced backyard and screened porch. Close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. Sit back and relax and enjoy Florida living at its finest, with beautiful lake just 2 doors down
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
