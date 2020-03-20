All apartments in New Port Richey East
New Port Richey East, FL
8651 Candida Ln
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:47 PM

8651 Candida Ln

8651 Candida Ln · (813) 461-7388
New Port Richey East
Location

8651 Candida Ln, New Port Richey East, FL 34668
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1912 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly
constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy
the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving.

Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Security Deposit: $1,625 and up (boc), Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8651 Candida Ln have any available units?
8651 Candida Ln has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8651 Candida Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8651 Candida Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8651 Candida Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8651 Candida Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8651 Candida Ln offer parking?
No, 8651 Candida Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8651 Candida Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8651 Candida Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8651 Candida Ln have a pool?
No, 8651 Candida Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8651 Candida Ln have accessible units?
No, 8651 Candida Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8651 Candida Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8651 Candida Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8651 Candida Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8651 Candida Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
