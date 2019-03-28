All apartments in New Port Richey East
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

7935 Yucca Dr

7935 Yucca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7935 Yucca Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Magnolia Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3/2 Home on a Corner Lot! Pet Friendly! - Newer Paint Throughout
Newer Hardwood Laminate Throughout No Carpet!
Kitchen with Dishwasher
One Car Garage
Front and Back Sitting Area
Power Awning over Back Patio
Corner Lot with a Spacious Yard
Pet Friendly!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval. First full months rent due at that time.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It usually is equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website,www.grgpropertymanagement.com under the properties for rent tab. Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Yes, we have breed restrictions. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a licensed Real Estate brokerage.

(RLNE3801251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7935 Yucca Dr have any available units?
7935 Yucca Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 7935 Yucca Dr have?
Some of 7935 Yucca Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 Yucca Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7935 Yucca Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 Yucca Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7935 Yucca Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7935 Yucca Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7935 Yucca Dr offers parking.
Does 7935 Yucca Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7935 Yucca Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 Yucca Dr have a pool?
No, 7935 Yucca Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7935 Yucca Dr have accessible units?
No, 7935 Yucca Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7935 Yucca Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7935 Yucca Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7935 Yucca Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7935 Yucca Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
