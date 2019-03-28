7935 Yucca Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3/2 Home on a Corner Lot! Pet Friendly! - Newer Paint Throughout

Newer Hardwood Laminate Throughout No Carpet!

Kitchen with Dishwasher

One Car Garage

Front and Back Sitting Area

Power Awning over Back Patio

Corner Lot with a Spacious Yard

Pet Friendly!



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval. First full months rent due at that time.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It usually is equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website,www.grgpropertymanagement.com under the properties for rent tab. Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



This is a pet friendly home. Yes, we have breed restrictions. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



Greenlee Realty Group is a licensed Real Estate brokerage.



