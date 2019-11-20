All apartments in New Port Richey East
New Port Richey East, FL
7930 Datura Lane
7930 Datura Lane

7930 Datura Lane
Location

7930 Datura Lane, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Magnolia Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
$500 instant credit for any lease signed on a move-in ready home by November 29! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood in New Port Richey convenient to restaurants, beaches, Lake Tarpon, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features will include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Large Closet Space, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years are available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 Datura Lane have any available units?
7930 Datura Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 7930 Datura Lane have?
Some of 7930 Datura Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7930 Datura Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7930 Datura Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 Datura Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7930 Datura Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7930 Datura Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7930 Datura Lane offers parking.
Does 7930 Datura Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7930 Datura Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 Datura Lane have a pool?
No, 7930 Datura Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7930 Datura Lane have accessible units?
No, 7930 Datura Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 Datura Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7930 Datura Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 Datura Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7930 Datura Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
