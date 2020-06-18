All apartments in New Port Richey East
Find more places like 7829 Edinburgh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey East, FL
/
7829 Edinburgh Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7829 Edinburgh Drive

7829 Edinburgh Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey East
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7829 Edinburgh Drive New Port Richey FL · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5789259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7829 Edinburgh Drive have any available units?
7829 Edinburgh Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7829 Edinburgh Drive have?
Some of 7829 Edinburgh Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7829 Edinburgh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7829 Edinburgh Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7829 Edinburgh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7829 Edinburgh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 7829 Edinburgh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7829 Edinburgh Drive does offer parking.
Does 7829 Edinburgh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7829 Edinburgh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7829 Edinburgh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7829 Edinburgh Drive has a pool.
Does 7829 Edinburgh Drive have accessible units?
No, 7829 Edinburgh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7829 Edinburgh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7829 Edinburgh Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7829 Edinburgh Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7829 Edinburgh Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7829 Edinburgh Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New Port Richey East Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey East Apartments with Parking
New Port Richey East Apartments with PoolNew Port Richey East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New Port Richey East Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity