New Port Richey East, FL
7810 WALLABA LANE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 PM

7810 WALLABA LANE

7810 Wallaba Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7810 Wallaba Lane, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Magnolia Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Nice 3/2/1. Fenced yard, wood laminate floors throughout, split bedrooms. screened porch, lanai, storage shed, corner lot. Lawn care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

